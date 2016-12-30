Lily-Rose Depp Gets in Some Family Time Over the Holidays

Lily-Rose Depp is home for the holidays!

The 17-year-old actress and model was spotted heading through an airport on Wednesday (December 28) in Roissy, France.

Lily-Rose was joined by her mother Vanessa Paradis as well as her 14-year-old brother Jack (not pictured).

A few days earlier, Lily-Rose took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Jack, her aunt Alysson Paradis and an adorable puppy enjoying holiday festivities together.

“Christmas with JiJi @alyssonparadis,” she captioned the family photo.

Check out the snap below…