Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 7:15 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Gets in Some Family Time Over the Holidays

Lily-Rose Depp Gets in Some Family Time Over the Holidays

Lily-Rose Depp is home for the holidays!

The 17-year-old actress and model was spotted heading through an airport on Wednesday (December 28) in Roissy, France.

Lily-Rose was joined by her mother Vanessa Paradis as well as her 14-year-old brother Jack (not pictured).

A few days earlier, Lily-Rose took to her Instagram to share a cute photo with Jack, her aunt Alysson Paradis and an adorable puppy enjoying holiday festivities together.

“Christmas with JiJi @alyssonparadis,” she captioned the family photo.

Check out the snap below…
Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 01
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 02
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 03
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 04
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 05
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 06
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 07
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 08
lily rose depp is home for the holidays 09

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Lily Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here