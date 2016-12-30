Top Stories
Fri, 30 December 2016 at 5:15 pm

Madonna Shares Family Photos from the Snowy Slopes of Switzerland

Madonna has been showing off her skiing skills this week while taking the slopes of Switzerland.

The 58-year-old entertainer was spotted enjoying her family holiday in the snow on Friday (December 30) in Verbier, and on Thursday in Gstaad.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

She was joined by her kids – Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 10 – and had a blast teaching her two youngest some of her best tips and tricks.

The group was also joined by family friend David Blaine, who can be seen flashing a smile in the group shot below.

“Swiss Family Robinson!! ⛷🏂🌈☃️🍟🍕🍺🎿⛷🏂🎡🏂🙌🏻🙌🏻😂🎉🎉💘,” Madonna captioned it.

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

Click inside to see more photos and videos Madonna shared from the trip…

Ski Bunnies! ⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷😂

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

David gets Air!!! I ⛷⛷😂⛷⛷😂🎿💘@ncrfilms

A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

Thank You God! 🙏🏻💘🎉⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

madonna shares family photo from the snowy slopes of switzerland 01
madonna shares family photo from the snowy slopes of switzerland 02
madonna shares family photo from the snowy slopes of switzerland 03
madonna shares family photo from the snowy slopes of switzerland 04
madonna shares family photo from the snowy slopes of switzerland 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
