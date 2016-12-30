Madonna Shares Family Photos from the Snowy Slopes of Switzerland
Madonna has been showing off her skiing skills this week while taking the slopes of Switzerland.
The 58-year-old entertainer was spotted enjoying her family holiday in the snow on Friday (December 30) in Verbier, and on Thursday in Gstaad.
She was joined by her kids – Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 10 – and had a blast teaching her two youngest some of her best tips and tricks.
The group was also joined by family friend David Blaine, who can be seen flashing a smile in the group shot below.
“Swiss Family Robinson!! ⛷🏂🌈☃️🍟🍕🍺🎿⛷🏂🎡🏂🙌🏻🙌🏻😂🎉🎉💘,” Madonna captioned it.
