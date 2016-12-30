Madonna Shares Family Photos from the Snowy Slopes of Switzerland

Madonna has been showing off her skiing skills this week while taking the slopes of Switzerland.

The 58-year-old entertainer was spotted enjoying her family holiday in the snow on Friday (December 30) in Verbier, and on Thursday in Gstaad.

She was joined by her kids – Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 10 – and had a blast teaching her two youngest some of her best tips and tricks.

The group was also joined by family friend David Blaine, who can be seen flashing a smile in the group shot below.

“Swiss Family Robinson!! ⛷🏂🌈☃️🍟🍕🍺🎿⛷🏂🎡🏂🙌🏻🙌🏻😂🎉🎉💘,” Madonna captioned it.

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:15am PST

Ski Bunnies! ⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷⛷😂 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:02am PST

David gets Air!!! I ⛷⛷😂⛷⛷😂🎿💘@ncrfilms A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:22am PST