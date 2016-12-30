Nick Jonas Joins Brother Joe to Continue Holiday Break Shenanigans

Nick Jonas is making sure to enjoy every second of his holiday season.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted chatting up a storm with his brother Joe Jonas and Joe‘s rumored girlfriend, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, while walking the streets of Miami, Fla., on Friday (December 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Nick spent a cozy Christmas with his family and then headed to Colorado with Joe before landing in Miami.

“Great couple days in the snow with friends,” Nick shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “So grateful to have such amazing people in my life. Now off to Miami for a bit of sun. Making the most of this holiday break!”

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

20+ pictures inside of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner out and about in Miami…