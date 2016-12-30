Nick Lachey Grabs Coffee After Welcoming Baby Phoenix

Nick Lachey looks serious as he grabs some coffee on Thursday morning (December 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This has been the first time the 43-year-old former singer has been spotted out since welcoming a baby with wife Vanessa Lachey earlier this week.

On Christmas Eve, Nick and Vanessa welcomed their third child together, son Phoenix Robert.

Nick and Vanessa are already parents to four-year-old son Camden and almost two-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

