Fri, 30 December 2016 at 9:59 am

OITNB's Samira Wiley Shares Her Love Story with Lauren Morelli

Engaged couple Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli met on the set of Orange Is the New Black back in December 2012 and they’re opening up about their love story in Out Magazine‘s Love Portfolio.

At the time, Lauren, a writer on the series, was married to a man and still confused about her sexuality.

“I was very open with my husband and told him. That turned into a year of going to couples therapy. It felt like my whole world was falling apart,” Lauren said. “I had a few queer women around me, but not many I could talk to about such a huge, vulnerable thing. Samira became my outlet, and through that process I fell in love with her. But I thought, This will be the one that got away. Being with her felt too good to be true.”

Samira opened up about trying to say “I love you” for the first time.

“I was scared to be the first to say ‘I love you,’ so I did a little pussy version. I said, ‘I heart you,’ which actually ended up in one of Lauren’s Orange scripts. I believe Alex says it to Piper. It felt safer than using the L word. It’s hard to step out on that limb. I thought I’d just be one of those people totally in love with her friend,” she said.

Read the full interview now on Out.com!
