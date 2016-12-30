Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016

PETA Hopes Azealia Banks Will 'Become a Good Witch'

PETA Hopes Azealia Banks Will 'Become a Good Witch'

Animal rights organization PETA is speaking out after learning that Azealia Banks has allegedly been sacrificing animals in her home for the past three years.

The 25-year-old rapper recently posted several videos to social media as she cleaned out a closet filled with dried blood and feathers.

“People are rightly horrified to learn that Azealia Banks reportedly has been slaughtering chickens in her closet for three years, and that she is apparently so out of touch with public sentiment that she bragged about it on social media,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told People.

She continued, “We also hope that Banks’ closet clean-up is a sign that she is planning to clean up her act, become a good witch, and stop the cruel and gruesome sacrifice of frightened animals.”

Lisa went on to explain that chickens are not protected by the Humane Slaughter Act, meaning that they are often cruelly slaughtered.

“If any good can come of this, we hope it is that people will now think twice about paying others to slaughter chickens every time they sit down to a meal,” she concluded.

