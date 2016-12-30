Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 5:53 pm

Ryan Phillippe Dishes on Daughter Ava's Social Media Stardom

Ryan Phillippe is spilling on how he feels about his daughter Ava‘s massive social media following.

The actor’s 17-year-old daughter, whose mom is Reese Witherspoon, has amassed over 200,000 followers on her Instagram.

“Well, she has an incredibly famous mother and a moderately famous father, but that’s how that works. And also social media is largely driven by the youth and the associations made within that group. She’s incredibly talented,” he told People.

Ryan added, “The danger would be if you had a kid who didn’t have perspective and didn’t have an understanding of it. I don’t feel like our kids are as caught up in the value that some might place on those things. It’s a byproduct of the life that they’ve been born into.”

“Something I do like about social media is you can kind of share some facets of yourself, your personality or your art in a more intimate way so people have a better picture of who you are. We all as parents face so many challenges especially with technology and all of these other things today, but the constant common denominator has been and always will be, is to stay connected and stay involved and stay aware of what they’re doing and make sure that they have an open place to talk and ask any questions and then you’re caught less off guard by certain things,” Ryan added.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe

