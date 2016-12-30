Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 9:04 am

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and he is embracing the title bestowed upon him by fans: “luckiest nerd of us all!”

The 33-year-old internet entrepreneur took to his Twitter account on Thursday (December 29) after the happy news was announced to express his gratitude for all of the well wishes being received.

“Thank you for all the kind words–esp from all my Armenian brothers & sisters debating when they can claim Serena as Armenian,” Alexis tweeted.

Alexis also pinned a tweet from a sports reporter who noted a changed to his Wikipedia page, which said he “is now the luckiest nerd of us all” following his engagement.” He added the crying with laughter emoji while quote tweeting the screencap!
