Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 2:59 pm

Sia Seemingly Blasts Azealia Banks for Sacrificing Animals

Sia Seemingly Blasts Azealia Banks for Sacrificing Animals

Sia has seemingly blasted Azealia Banks after it was alleged that the rapper has been sacrificing chickens for the past three years.

The rapper took to her social media page to share a video of herself cleaning out a closet filled with blood and feathers. She says she has been practicing witchcraft in there for years.

Sia is a vegan who has been a long-time activist for animal rights.

Click inside to see what she tweet about the story…

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” Sia tweeted after Azealia‘s video started to go viral.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Azealia Banks, Sia

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here