Sia Seemingly Blasts Azealia Banks for Sacrificing Animals

Sia has seemingly blasted Azealia Banks after it was alleged that the rapper has been sacrificing chickens for the past three years.

The rapper took to her social media page to share a video of herself cleaning out a closet filled with blood and feathers. She says she has been practicing witchcraft in there for years.

Sia is a vegan who has been a long-time activist for animal rights.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” Sia tweeted after Azealia‘s video started to go viral.