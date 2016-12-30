Suki Waterhouse Takes Nighttime Stroll With Brother Charlie in Barbados
Suki Waterhouse has been living it up on her family vacation in Barbados!
The 24-year-old actress was spotted spending some time with her younger brother Charlie on Thursday (December 29) in Bridgetown.
The two appeared to be deep in conversation as they walked the streets.
Last week, Suki was seen lounging at the pool and hitting the waves in a super cute bikini.
Check out a photo of the actress sipping on a tropical coconut below.
