Fri, 30 December 2016 at 1:10 pm

Suki Waterhouse Takes Nighttime Stroll With Brother Charlie in Barbados

Suki Waterhouse has been living it up on her family vacation in Barbados!

The 24-year-old actress was spotted spending some time with her younger brother Charlie on Thursday (December 29) in Bridgetown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Suki Waterhouse

The two appeared to be deep in conversation as they walked the streets.

Last week, Suki was seen lounging at the pool and hitting the waves in a super cute bikini.

Check out a photo of the actress sipping on a tropical coconut below.


Click inside to see more photos Suki posted from her trip…

When you're trying to be veggie but you miss that sausage..

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

