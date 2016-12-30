Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 9:36 am

Tara Reid Mourns the Death of Her Father with Touching Tribute

Tara Reid Mourns the Death of Her Father with Touching Tribute

Tara Reid is mourning the loss of her father and she has written a touching tribute for him after he passed away.

The 41-year-old Sharknado actress took to her Instagram account on Friday morning (December 30) to reveal the sad news.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength,” Tara said in the post. “He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!😢#RIPDADDYREID 💜”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Tara and her loved ones during this difficult time.

A photo posted by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Tara Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here