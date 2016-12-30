Tara Reid Mourns the Death of Her Father with Touching Tribute

Tara Reid is mourning the loss of her father and she has written a touching tribute for him after he passed away.

The 41-year-old Sharknado actress took to her Instagram account on Friday morning (December 30) to reveal the sad news.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength,” Tara said in the post. “He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!😢#RIPDADDYREID 💜”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Tara and her loved ones during this difficult time.