Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 4:35 pm

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

It has been an amazing year in entertainment and we have compiled our list of the 50 most popular celebrities on JustJared.com in 2016 based on traffic from our readers!

As we do ever year, we are recapping what our readers were most interested in our site and we’ve already given you lists of the most popular actors, most popular actresses, and the most popular music stars.

Now we compiled all of those lists into one official list and included some celebs who don’t fit into those categories. All of the rankings that we post in our recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.

Click through the slideshow to see where the stars ranked on the list this year…

Photos: Getty, WENN, Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com
Posted to: 2016 Year End Recap

