Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 2:20 pm

These Celeb Couples All Split in 2016, Prove Love is Dead

Next Slide »

These Celeb Couples All Split in 2016, Prove Love is Dead

There have been so many celebrity splits this year that it almost feels like love is dead!

The biggest split of them all was without a doubt the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s marriage after 12 years. The couple announced they were getting a divorce back in September.

Some of the other major splits this past year include Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s divorce, Taylor Swift‘s splits from boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney ending their engagement, and more.

We broke down all of the splits by month so that you can easily refresh yourself on all of the couples who broke up in 2016.

Click through the slideshow to see which celeb couples split this year…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN, AKM-GSI
Posted to: 2016 Year End Recap

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
  • OK

    April has been the highlight of this year!

  • Feddupp

    Amber and Johnny were not in love, they were in lust.

  • Nostalgia

    I didn’t know that Kelly and Leo were dating.

  • PB

    How is love dead just because some random couples split. Taylor Swift is basically famous for her break-ups it’s hardly surprising.

  • Star

    I love this headline. Funny.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here