These Celeb Couples All Split in 2016, Prove Love is Dead

There have been so many celebrity splits this year that it almost feels like love is dead!

The biggest split of them all was without a doubt the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s marriage after 12 years. The couple announced they were getting a divorce back in September.

Some of the other major splits this past year include Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s divorce, Taylor Swift‘s splits from boyfriends Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney ending their engagement, and more.

We broke down all of the splits by month so that you can easily refresh yourself on all of the couples who broke up in 2016.

