Toby Keith Pays Tribute After Death of 'Red Solo Cup' Creator Robert Hulseman

The New Year isn’t here yet, and 2016 is still dishing out the unfortunate news.

Robert Hulseman, the inventor of the red Solo cup (aka THE party staple), sadly passed away last week at the age of 84.

The Solo Cup Company was created by his dad back in 1936, and Robert started working at the company at age 18, designing the cups we know today.

You’ve probably (definitely) heard Toby Keith‘s hit 2011 song “Red Solo Cup.” The country star took to Twitter to pay his respects on Thursday (December 29).

“Raise one for this good man today,” he wrote. “RIP #RedSoloCup.”

Watch the video below and take a moment.