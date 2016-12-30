Todd Fisher Says Debbie Reynolds Didn't Die of a Broken Heart

Todd Fisher has given the first television interview about the deaths of his mother Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie Fisher and he says his mom did not die of a broken heart, she just wanted to be with her daughter.

In his interview with 20/20, the filmmaker opened up about his mother’s final moments of life.

“From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny,” Todd said. “She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone. She didn’t die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie…Carrie was a force of nature in her own right, you know, it took another force of nature to bridle and work with that and she was great with her.”

“It wasn’t that [Reynolds] was sitting around inconsolable, not at all,” Todd added. “She simply said that she didn’t get to see Carrie come back from London, she expressed how much she loved my sister. She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

“We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind,” he said. “We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding.”

Todd says that Debbie and Carrie will be buried during a joint funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Something happened during their search for the grave-site that made them choose a specific spot.

“My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard,” he said. “We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like ‘fait accompli,’ as my mother would say.”