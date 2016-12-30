Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 3:16 pm

UFC 207 Stream & Time: How to Watch Rousey vs Nunes Fight

UFC 207 Stream & Time: How to Watch Rousey vs Nunes Fight

Tonight is the big night that Ronda Rousey fans have been waiting over a year for – she is finally returning to the ring to fight Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 and we have your stream info here!

This is the first time that the former champ will be fighting since losing to Holly Holm over a year ago.

The only way to tune in for the main event, starting at 10pm ET, is to order it through Pay-Per-View for $59.99. You can go to UFC.com/PPV for all the info on how to get it through your cable service.

If you don’t have cable, you can also go to UFC.tv to order the event!

Ronda and Amanda will be the last match of the night. Even though the event kicks off at 10pm ET, they probably won’t fight until much later.

READ MORE: Amanda Nunes‘ girlfriend has been sending her so much support leading up to the fight!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey, Sports, UFC

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
  • j b

    Or everyone can watch it for free by waiting until tomorrow and download it off Pirate Bay.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here