UFC 207 Stream & Time: How to Watch Rousey vs Nunes Fight

Tonight is the big night that Ronda Rousey fans have been waiting over a year for – she is finally returning to the ring to fight Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 and we have your stream info here!

This is the first time that the former champ will be fighting since losing to Holly Holm over a year ago.

The only way to tune in for the main event, starting at 10pm ET, is to order it through Pay-Per-View for $59.99. You can go to UFC.com/PPV for all the info on how to get it through your cable service.

If you don’t have cable, you can also go to UFC.tv to order the event!

Ronda and Amanda will be the last match of the night. Even though the event kicks off at 10pm ET, they probably won’t fight until much later.

