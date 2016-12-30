Top Stories
Fri, 30 December 2016 at 2:39 pm

VIDEO: Broadway Star Cynthia Erivo Will Blow You Away with 'Impossible Dream' Performance!

VIDEO: Broadway Star Cynthia Erivo Will Blow You Away with 'Impossible Dream' Performance!

One of the highlights from the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors event this past week was Cynthia Erivo‘s incredible performance of the Broadway standard “The Impossible Dream” and we’re so glad she shared the video!

Cynthia won the Tony Award this year for her work in the musical The Color Purple, which is set to wrap its run on January 8. She took a break from the show to go to Washington, D.C. for this special performance.

“The Impossible Dream” is a song from the classic Broadway musical Man of La Mancha. The performance was interwoven with clips of President John F. Kennedy speaking.
cynthia erivo kennedy center honors 02

Photos: CBS
