VIDEO: Has Azealia Banks Been Sacrificing Chickens for Years?

Azealia Banks has allegedly been sacrificing chickens in her closet for three years and she took to Snapchat to share a video of herself cleaning out the gory mess.

In the clip, the 25-year-old rapper is seen in a closet covered in dried blood and feathers. While she never says in the clip that she has been sacrificing chickens, that is what is being alleged on social media.

“The amount of crap that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my god. Three years worth of brujeria. Yes, you know I got to scrape all this sh-t up. I got my sand-blaster and my googles. It’s about to go down,” Azealia says in the video.

“Real witches do real things,” she adds. In case you didn’t know, brujeria is the Spanish word for witchcraft.

Click inside to watch the video, but beware as it features sensitive material…