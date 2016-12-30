Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 12:42 pm

VIDEO: Has Azealia Banks Been Sacrificing Chickens for Years?

VIDEO: Has Azealia Banks Been Sacrificing Chickens for Years?

Azealia Banks has allegedly been sacrificing chickens in her closet for three years and she took to Snapchat to share a video of herself cleaning out the gory mess.

In the clip, the 25-year-old rapper is seen in a closet covered in dried blood and feathers. While she never says in the clip that she has been sacrificing chickens, that is what is being alleged on social media.

“The amount of crap that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my god. Three years worth of brujeria. Yes, you know I got to scrape all this sh-t up. I got my sand-blaster and my googles. It’s about to go down,” Azealia says in the video.

“Real witches do real things,” she adds. In case you didn’t know, brujeria is the Spanish word for witchcraft.

Click inside to watch the video, but beware as it features sensitive material…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Snapchat
Posted to: Azealia Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here