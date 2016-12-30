VIDEO: Kate Bekinsale Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look from Her 'Shape' Magazine Cover
Kate Beckinsale and her mom make their way to their ride as they step out on Thursday afternoon (December 29) in Los Angeles.
The 43-year-old actress looked cute in a white tank top, leggings, and boots as she stepped out for the day.
Earlier this week, Kate took to Instagram to share a sexy behind-the-scenes look from her upcoming cover shoot with Shape magazine.
Need some motivation to crush your next workout? Let our Jan/Feb cover star @katebeckinsale get you moving. She works out 5 to 6 times a week even if she doesn't love every second of it: "I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave.” PREACH, Kate. Find out what workout she loves-to-hate the most and why she dropped being a vegetarian for good in our link in bio. Don't miss her being a total badass in the fifth installment of the Underworld franchise, Blood Wars, in theaters January 6.