VIDEO: Mariah Carey Hilariously Prank Calls Her Tour Assistant

Here’s something you might not know about Mariah Carey – she’s amazing at doing prank calls and she pulled off a hilarious prank on her tour assistant in this new clip from Mariah’s World!

The 46-year-old singer pretends to be her “aunt Pamela” and prank calls the assistant Molly, who is at a restaurant getting food for the team.

“I heard she’s very nice, but she’s like sensitive and crying every five minutes. I’m the only one that’s not crying,” Mariah said when her makeup artist suggested she prank call Molly. It ends up being a hilarious couple of minutes that you need to see below!

Mariah is currently wrapping up her holiday vacation in Aspen, where she stayed in an amazing Airbnb estate. “We’ve had the most amazing holidays, dahlings! 🎄☃️❤️️Thank you @airbnb for the gift of this beautiful home & trip to Aspen. 😘,” she captioned the Instagram photo seen in the gallery!



Mariah Carey Prank Calls Her Assistant Molly