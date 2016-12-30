Top Stories
Fri, 30 December 2016 at 12:12 am

VIDEO: 'Rogue One' Cast Reveals Favorite 'Star Wars' Characters & On-Screen Moments

VIDEO: 'Rogue One' Cast Reveals Favorite 'Star Wars' Characters & On-Screen Moments

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story totally ruled the Christmas box office, and now the cast of the hit film are sharing their all-time favorite Star Wars characters and scenes.

Digeo Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, has a deep-rooted love for a certain Jedi Knight turned Sith Lord.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diego Luna

“I would say Darth Vader,” Diego reveals in the IMDB video. “He left a mark on me when I was young that I still have there. When I saw him on set for the first time here, I became a six-year-old. Like, paralyzed. I was just looking at him like [gasp].”

Watch the video below to find out what his co-stars Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen, and director Gareth Edwards answered (but be warned – it might make you want to fit in a Star Wars movie marathon before your holiday break is over)!


‘Rogue One’ Cast Reveal Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Characters and Moments
