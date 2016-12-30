Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 10:53 am

VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in Elevator Below Times Square Ball!

Ryan Seacrest was trying to get up to the Times Square Ball for an early morning interview with Good Morning America on Friday (December 30), but the elevator got stuck on the way up!

The 42-year-old entertainer is returning as the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year and he is preparing for the big night in New York City.

“Hi, from underneath the ball in Times Square. We’re stuck in the elevator, everybody! We’re supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can’t get there,” Ryan says in a video on his Instagram account.

