Fri, 30 December 2016 at 3:25 am

Vincent Cassel Hits the Beach With Rumored Girlfriend Tina Tunakey

Vincent Cassel Hits the Beach With Rumored Girlfriend Tina Tunakey

Vincent Cassel is enjoying some fun in the sun this week!

The 50-year-old Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen actor was spotted getting his tan on while shirtless at the beach on Wednesday (December 28) in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

He was joined by his rumored girlfriend, model Tina Tunakey, as well as some family members and friends.

Vincent is set to star in several upcoming foreign films, including The Great Mystical Circus (original title: O Grande Circo MÃ­stico), which will be released in Brazil in 2017.

