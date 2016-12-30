Zsa Zsa Gabor Didn't Know Her Leg Was Amputated for Three Years

Zsa Zsa Gabor‘s husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt had a lot to say during during the actress’ touching funeral service.

During a 40-minute eulogy, the 73-year-old opened up about how the couple met, their adventures together and detailed the decline of Zsa Zsa‘s health over the past few years.

Frédéric revealed that a bedridden Zsa Zsa did not even know about her own leg amputation, stemming from an infection, for three years.

“I told her that we were going to get an x-ray. She woke up and said, ‘What happened?’ I told her nothing,” he explained of the surgery.

Frédéric continued, “She was in the hospital for about 14 days. The wound was healing so fast, faster than we expected, it was just perfect. They wanted to keep us another two weeks and I said, ‘No, we’re going home.’ So I took her home.”

“She didn’t know the leg was gone. She found out three years later and it was my mistake because I tried to sit her up on the bed. All of a sudden she looked down and she said there’s a leg missing. I said, ‘No, the leg is there right in front of you. You don’t need a leg.’ And that’s it. It was all OK. We went out and had fun. Everything was OK,” Frédéric revealed.