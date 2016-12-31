Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016

Amanda Nunes Mocks Ronda Rousey on Twitter Following UFC 207 Loss

Amanda Nunes won her UFC 207 fight against Ronda Rousey and she’s not going to let her forget it.

The 28-year-old fighter took to her Twitter to share a photoshoppped image to show just how she felt about the win.

In the image, Amanda can be seen holding her championship belt as she pushes an upset looking Ronda in a baby stroller.

Amanda wasn’t the only one to diss Ronda though!

Justin Bieber also took to Twitter than night to throw shade at Ronda after her loss.

Check out the photo Amanda posted below…
Photos: Getty
