New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 6:35 pm

'Auld Lang Syne' Lyrics & Song Meaning - Stream the New Year's Eve Tune!

“Auld Lang Syne” is a song that is most commonly associated with New Year’s Eve as it is often played at the stroke of midnight to help welcome in a new year.

The song started off as a poem written down by Robert Burns in 1788, though it is believed that it was written before that date by someone else.

The song is interpreted to raise the question if it’s right to forget old times and never think of them again. It’s the perfect song for New Year’s Eve as we move into a new year and try to decide if we will look back at moments from the past year or forget them and move forward.

“Auld Lang Syne” has been covered in tons of movies like When Harry Met Sally, Sex and the City, New Year’s Eve, and more. Mariah Carey and Barbra Streisand are some of the iconic artists who have put their spin on the song.


‘Auld Lang Syne’ Lyrics

Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and old lang syne?

CHORUS:
For auld lang syne, my dear,
for auld lang syne,
we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
and surely I’ll buy mine!
And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,
and picked the daisies fine;
But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,
since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,
from morning sun till dine†;
But seas between us broad have roared
since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!
And give me a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll take a right good-will draught,
for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

