Sat, 31 December 2016 at 5:20 am

Brittany Snow Shows Off New Hair Color After Landing at LAX

Brittany Snow is glowing after debuting her brand-new hair color this week!

The 30-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted sporting redder locks as she landed at LAX with her adorable pup on Thursday (December 29).

Brittany is still BFFs with her Pitch Perfect co-stars – she recently reunited with Anna Kendrick for some photo booth fun after hosting a joint bachelor-bachelorette party for (now married couple) Anna Camp and Skylar Astin.

Be sure to catch Brittany in the action/adventure flick Bushwick, set to hit theaters on January 21!

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Brittany Snow, Celebrity Pets

