Brittany Snow Shows Off New Hair Color After Landing at LAX

Brittany Snow is glowing after debuting her brand-new hair color this week!

The 30-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted sporting redder locks as she landed at LAX with her adorable pup on Thursday (December 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brittany Snow

Brittany is still BFFs with her Pitch Perfect co-stars – she recently reunited with Anna Kendrick for some photo booth fun after hosting a joint bachelor-bachelorette party for (now married couple) Anna Camp and Skylar Astin.

Be sure to catch Brittany in the action/adventure flick Bushwick, set to hit theaters on January 21!

10+ pictures inside of Brittany Snow showing off her new hair color.. .