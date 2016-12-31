Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Top Stories
Sat, 31 December 2016 at 1:20 am

Celebs are in shock after Ronda Rousey lost her UFC 207 comeback match to competitor Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds and a common theme among reaction tweets was the word “wow.”

The 29-year-old fighter was telling everyone to “fear the return” for her first fight in over a year, but the match sadly didn’t last longer than a minute.

Celebs like Josh Groban noted how the amount of seconds in the match was more than the amount of dollars people had to pay to watch it on Pay-Per-View. The match lasted 48 seconds while it cost $60 to purchase. Read what all the celebs are saying below!

Click inside to read what more celebs are saying about the shocking fight…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey, UFC

