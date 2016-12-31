Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs are in shock after Ronda Rousey lost her UFC 207 comeback match to competitor Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds and a common theme among reaction tweets was the word “wow.”

The 29-year-old fighter was telling everyone to “fear the return” for her first fight in over a year, but the match sadly didn’t last longer than a minute.

Celebs like Josh Groban noted how the amount of seconds in the match was more than the amount of dollars people had to pay to watch it on Pay-Per-View. The match lasted 48 seconds while it cost $60 to purchase. Read what all the celebs are saying below!

Respect/congrats 2 .@Amanda_Leoa an extraordinary fighter but as a die hard @RondaRousey fan wish her last fight ended differently #UFC207 — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) December 31, 2016 When a fight was more dollars than seconds. ☹️ — josh groban (@joshgroban) December 31, 2016

