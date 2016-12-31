Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207
Celebs are in shock after Ronda Rousey lost her UFC 207 comeback match to competitor Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds and a common theme among reaction tweets was the word “wow.”
The 29-year-old fighter was telling everyone to “fear the return” for her first fight in over a year, but the match sadly didn’t last longer than a minute.
Celebs like Josh Groban noted how the amount of seconds in the match was more than the amount of dollars people had to pay to watch it on Pay-Per-View. The match lasted 48 seconds while it cost $60 to purchase. Read what all the celebs are saying below!
Respect/congrats 2 .@Amanda_Leoa an extraordinary fighter but as a die hard @RondaRousey fan wish her last fight ended differently #UFC207
— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) December 31, 2016
When a fight was more dollars than seconds. ☹️
— josh groban (@joshgroban) December 31, 2016
Click inside to read what more celebs are saying about the shocking fight…
Nunes took that fight in 45, 46, 47 seconds??? Tonight is crazy. 😳#UFC207
— Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) December 31, 2016
WOW!!
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) December 31, 2016
wow 😳 #UFC207 wow
— Rosie (@Rosie) December 31, 2016
Oh God @RondaRousey I really wanted u to get this one, we all know know how much it meant to you. Nada, pa'lante… Better things coming 🙏🏽
— Roselyn Sanchez (@Roselyn_Sanchez) December 31, 2016
Noooo… #UFC207
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) December 31, 2016
My Heart is broken…
I will always support & love you @RondaRousey #UFC207 @ufc
— Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) December 31, 2016
$60 pay per view smh I should've ordered porn
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 31, 2016
Lol. That was too fast. Bummer
— OU (@Outasight) December 31, 2016
Oh dear.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) December 31, 2016
Wow. That was brutal. Flawless…@UFC#RouseyVSNunes
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 31, 2016
Wow. That's all. #UFC207 @ufc mercy.
— Max Thieriot (@maxthieriot) December 31, 2016
Wow that fight definitely went a lot different than I expected
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 31, 2016
… and that's how you do it.. #connect 💪🏾 @ufc #rouseyvsnunes
— Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) December 31, 2016
No. 💔💔#UFC207 #rouseyvsnunes @RondaRousey you'll always be my champion.
— Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) December 31, 2016
Wait, what?!? It just started!!!! Oh, wow! https://t.co/4VMnm3RySk
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) December 31, 2016
DAMN #UFC207
— Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) December 31, 2016
.@RondaRousey blazed, paved, and built the path for today's female fighters. deserves our gratitude & prayers as she gets healthy again.
— jonathan tucker (@jonathanmtucker) December 31, 2016
Mylanta. That was insane. Congrats to @Amanda_Leoa @Cody_Nolove @TJDillashaw #UFC207
— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) December 31, 2016