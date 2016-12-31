Chris Brown Drops New Song 'Dat Night' feat. Trey Songz & Young Thug - Listen Now!

Chris Brown has released a brand new song as a New Year’s Eve to his fans and you can listen to “Dat Night” right here!

The song also features Trey Songz and Young Thug, two stars that Chris has been performing at during a recent radio tour.

“DID THIS FOR THE FANS!!! ‘Dat Night’ @TreySongz @youngthug,” Chris tweeted along with the Soundcloud link to the song. Listen below!

Chris recently dropped the video for his song “Party,” so make sure to watch that too.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Chris Brown’s new song “Dat Night”?