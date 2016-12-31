Sat, 31 December 2016 at 11:35 pm
Chris Hemsworth Wears a Gold Suit on New Year's Eve 2017 with Wife Elsa Pataky!
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are celebrating New Year’s Eve with a fun party that seems to have a gold theme!
The 33-year-old Thor actor looked super hot in his gold suit while Elsa stunned in a gold outfit as well.
Elsa shared a bunch of photos from their party on her Instagram account and it looks like they had a lot of friends join them for the bash.
“Golden New Year with the family!” Elsa captioned one of the photos. See them all in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky
Sponsored Links by ZergNet