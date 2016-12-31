Top Stories
Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 11:35 pm

Chris Hemsworth Wears a Gold Suit on New Year's Eve 2017 with Wife Elsa Pataky!

Chris Hemsworth Wears a Gold Suit on New Year's Eve 2017 with Wife Elsa Pataky!

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are celebrating New Year’s Eve with a fun party that seems to have a gold theme!

The 33-year-old Thor actor looked super hot in his gold suit while Elsa stunned in a gold outfit as well.

Elsa shared a bunch of photos from their party on her Instagram account and it looks like they had a lot of friends join them for the bash.

“Golden New Year with the family!” Elsa captioned one of the photos. See them all in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth gold suit new years eve elsa pataky 01
chris hemsworth gold suit new years eve elsa pataky 02
chris hemsworth gold suit new years eve elsa pataky 03
chris hemsworth gold suit new years eve elsa pataky 04

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here