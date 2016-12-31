Chris Hemsworth Wears a Gold Suit on New Year's Eve 2017 with Wife Elsa Pataky!

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are celebrating New Year’s Eve with a fun party that seems to have a gold theme!

The 33-year-old Thor actor looked super hot in his gold suit while Elsa stunned in a gold outfit as well.

Elsa shared a bunch of photos from their party on her Instagram account and it looks like they had a lot of friends join them for the bash.

“Golden New Year with the family!” Elsa captioned one of the photos. See them all in the gallery!