Dick Clark Died in 2012, But His Legacy Lives On with NYE!

Dick Clark passed away over four years ago, but his legacy still lives on thanks to his New Year’s Eve program that still bears his name!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs every year on ABC and Ryan Seacrest has been hosting the program for several years now.

After suffering a stroke in December 2004, Dick missed that year’s Rockin’ Eve show, but he returned in 2005 with his speech still impaired. He appeared on the show every year until he died in April 2012.

Barry Adelman, a longtime producer of special, spoke to Vanity Fair about why Dick was never asked to step down from the show despite his declining health.

“It was not an option. I think, our philosophy was always if you have a family member—a dad, a mom, an aunt, an uncle—who has had a stroke or has a disability that they never had while they were part of your family growing up and suddenly they’re stricken in some way, you don’t stop inviting them to Thanksgiving and to Christmas and to all the holidays. You still love them and you still want them to participate,” he said. “Dick had a lot to contribute and I do think that he sent a positive message to millions of families around the world.”

Continue to honor Dick‘s legacy by tuning in tonight. Here is the full performers list for the show.