The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 3:24 pm

Gigi Hadid Travels With 'Precious Cargo' Zayn Malik & Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid Travels With 'Precious Cargo' Zayn Malik & Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid and her family have been spending their holiday vacation in Colorado!

The 21-year-old model, along with her sister Bella, brother Anwar, mom Yolanda and boyfriend Zayn Malik, have all been getting in quality time together in snowy Aspen.

Gigi took to her Instagram to share a cute photo of Bella and Zayn as they jetted into the city to kick off their vacay.

“precious cargo ❄️ @jetluxlife #jetluxlife,” she captioned the photo, where the duo can be seen waiting outside of their private plane.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also pictured: Gigi looking bundled up while out and about on Friday (December 30) in Aspen, CO.
