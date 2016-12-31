Gigi Hadid Travels With 'Precious Cargo' Zayn Malik & Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid and her family have been spending their holiday vacation in Colorado!

The 21-year-old model, along with her sister Bella, brother Anwar, mom Yolanda and boyfriend Zayn Malik, have all been getting in quality time together in snowy Aspen.

Gigi took to her Instagram to share a cute photo of Bella and Zayn as they jetted into the city to kick off their vacay.

“precious cargo ❄️ @jetluxlife #jetluxlife,” she captioned the photo, where the duo can be seen waiting outside of their private plane.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

Also pictured: Gigi looking bundled up while out and about on Friday (December 30) in Aspen, CO.

