Sat, 31 December 2016 at 11:18 pm
Gwen Stefani Celebrates New Year's Eve 2017 with Blake Shelton!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating New Year’s Eve by each other’s sides while counting down the minutes until 2017!
Both of the music stars posted photos from their night together on social media and Gwen included her son Apollo in a pic. “Happy New Years!!! Gx,” she captioned the photo.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani
It is going to be a big year for Gwen and Blake and she is returning to The Voice and they will both be judges at the same time once again.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram, Twitter Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Celebrity Babies, Gwen Stefani
Sponsored Links by ZergNet