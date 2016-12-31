Top Stories
New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 11:18 pm

Gwen Stefani Celebrates New Year's Eve 2017 with Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Celebrates New Year's Eve 2017 with Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating New Year’s Eve by each other’s sides while counting down the minutes until 2017!

Both of the music stars posted photos from their night together on social media and Gwen included her son Apollo in a pic. “Happy New Years!!! Gx,” she captioned the photo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

It is going to be a big year for Gwen and Blake and she is returning to The Voice and they will both be judges at the same time once again.

Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani celebrates new years eve 2017 with blake shelton 01
gwen stefani celebrates new years eve 2017 with blake shelton 02

Photos: Instagram, Twitter
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Celebrity Babies, Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here