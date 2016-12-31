Helen Mirren & Husband Taylor Hackford Get Honored at Capri Film Fest

Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford have been enjoying the holiday season in Italy!

The couple were spotted roaming around and sight-seeing on Wednesday (December 28) in Capri, Italy.

Helen and Taylor were in the city to attend the Capri Film Festival, where they both received Capri Legend Awards for their contributions to film.

Afterwards, Helen took to her Instagram to post a cute snap with Taylor…at least a poster of him!

“with my husband or at least a picture of him at the capri film festival,” Helen captioned the cute image.

