Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 6:50 am

Helen Mirren & Husband Taylor Hackford Get Honored at Capri Film Fest

Helen Mirren & Husband Taylor Hackford Get Honored at Capri Film Fest

Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford have been enjoying the holiday season in Italy!

The couple were spotted roaming around and sight-seeing on Wednesday (December 28) in Capri, Italy.

Helen and Taylor were in the city to attend the Capri Film Festival, where they both received Capri Legend Awards for their contributions to film.

Afterwards, Helen took to her Instagram to post a cute snap with Taylor…at least a poster of him!

“with my husband or at least a picture of him at the capri film festival,” Helen captioned the cute image.

A photo posted by @helenmirren on

10+ pictures inside of Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford in Italy…
Just Jared on Facebook
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 01
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 02
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 03
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 04
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 05
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 06
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 07
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 08
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 09
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 10
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 11
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 12
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 13
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 14
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 15
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 16
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 17
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 18
helen mirren husband taylor get honored at capri film festival 19

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here