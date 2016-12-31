How Cold is it in New York? Ryan Seacrest Wants You to Know He's Warm!

If you’re worried about the people standing in Times Square right now on New Year’s Eve, don’t be too concerned as Ryan Seacrest keeps on informing us that he’s warm!

The temperature in New York City right now is 43 degrees Fahrenheit and Ryan keeps mentioning how comfortable the weather feels. He has even asked some spectators why they are so bundled up.

Joining Ryan as the co-host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ 2017 is Jenny McCarthy and she was joined in Times Square by her husband Donnie Wahlberg.