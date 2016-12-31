Top Stories
New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 7:49 pm

Izabel Goulart is 'Waiting for 2017' on the Beach with Kevin Trapp

Izabel Goulart is 'Waiting for 2017' on the Beach with Kevin Trapp

Izabel Goulart and her soccer player boyfriend Kevin Trapp are continuing to show off their perfect beach bodies on their holiday vacation in St. Barts!

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model has been seen spending the past couple days taking dips in the water and walking along the sand with Kevin, 26.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Izabel Goulart

Izabel took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to share a photo of herself sitting on the beach in a bikini while “waiting for 2017″ to come. Check out the photo below!

Waiting for 2017 ✨🙏 Venha 2017!! #stbarth #2017 #countdown #grateful #blessed

A photo posted by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on

15+ pictures inside of hot couple Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp at the beach…
Just Jared on Facebook
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 01
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 02
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 03
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 04
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 05
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 06
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 07
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 08
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 09
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 10
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 11
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 12
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 13
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 14
izabel goulart kevin trapp continue flaunting hot bodies in st barts 15

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Bikini, Izabel Goulart, Kevin Trapp, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here