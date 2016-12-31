Izabel Goulart is 'Waiting for 2017' on the Beach with Kevin Trapp
Izabel Goulart and her soccer player boyfriend Kevin Trapp are continuing to show off their perfect beach bodies on their holiday vacation in St. Barts!
The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model has been seen spending the past couple days taking dips in the water and walking along the sand with Kevin, 26.
Izabel took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to share a photo of herself sitting on the beach in a bikini while “waiting for 2017″ to come. Check out the photo below!
