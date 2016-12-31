Izabel Goulart is 'Waiting for 2017' on the Beach with Kevin Trapp

Izabel Goulart and her soccer player boyfriend Kevin Trapp are continuing to show off their perfect beach bodies on their holiday vacation in St. Barts!

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model has been seen spending the past couple days taking dips in the water and walking along the sand with Kevin, 26.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Izabel Goulart

Izabel took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to share a photo of herself sitting on the beach in a bikini while “waiting for 2017″ to come. Check out the photo below!

Waiting for 2017 ✨🙏 Venha 2017!! #stbarth #2017 #countdown #grateful #blessed A photo posted by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:37pm PST

15+ pictures inside of hot couple Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp at the beach…