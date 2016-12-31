Jake Gyllenhaal Muscles Up for New Year's Eve Beach Jog!

Jake Gyllenhaal puts his buff arms on display for his final workout of the year during a jog along the beach on Saturday (December 31) in St. Barts.

The 36-year-old actor is on a New Year’s vacation with his longtime friend Greta Caruso, who joined him for the workout that afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake was seen going shirtless and showing off his hot body while taking a surfing lesson earlier in the week. Make sure to see all of those photos right now!