New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 10:37 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Muscles Up for New Year's Eve Beach Jog!

Jake Gyllenhaal Muscles Up for New Year's Eve Beach Jog!

Jake Gyllenhaal puts his buff arms on display for his final workout of the year during a jog along the beach on Saturday (December 31) in St. Barts.

The 36-year-old actor is on a New Year’s vacation with his longtime friend Greta Caruso, who joined him for the workout that afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake was seen going shirtless and showing off his hot body while taking a surfing lesson earlier in the week. Make sure to see all of those photos right now!
Photos: AKM-GSI, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Greta Caruso, Jake Gyllenhaal

