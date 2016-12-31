Jennifer Lopez and Drake's Relationship Is 'Not That Serious'

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been cozy lately, but the relationship is reportedly not that serious.

According to E! News, the rumored couple are having fun as friends and companions, but Jennifer isn’t considering Drake as a potential serious boyfriend right now.

“She’s having fun,” the source explained, adding that there still potential for Jennifer to get back together with ex Casper Smart.

Jennifer and Drake first made headlines when he attended several of she shows in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Jennifer then shared a photo of the duo cuddling on a couch and just this week were spotted kissing at a prom-themed party.