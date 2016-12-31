Jenny McCarthy & Husband Donnie Wahlberg Practiced Their New Year's Eve Kisses Early!

Jenny McCarthy is co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 this year and she will likely have her husband Donnie Wahlberg by her side to celebrate the new year!

You can always count on seeing the hot couple kiss at midnight in the heart of Times Square and they have been practicing their kiss for a couple days now.

Jenny and Donnie took to Instagram to share a cute video of themselves getting ready for the special moment.

“Practicing our New Years kiss at #PartyCity,” Jenny captioned the below video.

A video posted by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

