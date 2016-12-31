Top Stories
New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 8:37 pm

Jenny McCarthy & Husband Donnie Wahlberg Practiced Their New Year's Eve Kisses Early!

Jenny McCarthy is co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 this year and she will likely have her husband Donnie Wahlberg by her side to celebrate the new year!

You can always count on seeing the hot couple kiss at midnight in the heart of Times Square and they have been practicing their kiss for a couple days now.

Jenny and Donnie took to Instagram to share a cute video of themselves getting ready for the special moment.

“Practicing our New Years kiss at #PartyCity,” Jenny captioned the below video.

