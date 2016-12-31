John Legend Performs New Year's Eve Show in St. Barts with Wife Chrissy Teigen By His Side!

John Legend might have been featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 on Saturday night (December 31), but he was really spending the holiday at Nikki Beach Saint Barth in the French West Indies!

The 38-year-old singer pre-recorded his “Love Me Now” performance for ABC and flew to the island with his wife Chrissy Teigen to ring in the holiday in style.

John performed an intimate 50-minute set at the resort with Chrissy by his side.

“Just sang to such a lovely crowd at Nikki Beach Saint Barth – thanks for having me @nikkibeachworld #nikkibeach #tellonlyyourbestfriends,” he wrote on Instagram.

John also posted a photo of Chrissy on his back and captioned it “2016 is almost over.” See the pic below!