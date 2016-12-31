Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Sat, 31 December 2016

John Stamos Helps Hospital Patient Get Back at Her Ex-Boyfriend

John Stamos Helps Hospital Patient Get Back at Her Ex-Boyfriend

John Stamos had a pretty funny encounter with a hospital patient while making his annual trip to Long Beach Memorial hospital.

When the 53-year-old actor learned that a patient named Amanda had recently gotten broken up with, he knew he had to do something!

With her permission, John decided to give her ex Jorge a call and tease him for breaking up with her.

Jorge, this is John Stamos. I’m with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge — your loss, because Amanda is a great gal,” he said in a voicemail.

Jorge ended up picking up the call in the middle of John‘s voicemail and you could say he was pretty surprised!

Check out the hilarious video below…
Photos: WENN
