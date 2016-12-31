John Stamos Helps Hospital Patient Get Back at Her Ex-Boyfriend

John Stamos had a pretty funny encounter with a hospital patient while making his annual trip to Long Beach Memorial hospital.

When the 53-year-old actor learned that a patient named Amanda had recently gotten broken up with, he knew he had to do something!

With her permission, John decided to give her ex Jorge a call and tease him for breaking up with her.

“Jorge, this is John Stamos. I’m with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge — your loss, because Amanda is a great gal,” he said in a voicemail.

Jorge ended up picking up the call in the middle of John‘s voicemail and you could say he was pretty surprised!

