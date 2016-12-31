Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 2:03 am

Justin Bieber Disses Ronda Rousey After UFC 207 Loss

Justin Bieber Disses Ronda Rousey After UFC 207 Loss

Justin Bieber just dissed Ronda Rousey in a major way!

After Ronda lost her comeback fight against Amanda Nunes, the 23-year-old singer had some fighting words of his own for her!

“you just got knocked the f**k out,” Justin wrote on his Twitter.

Justin and Ronda have a history of beef which reportedly started when Justin refused to take a picture with her sister at the Cannes Film Festival.

After Ronda publicly called Justin out for snubbing her sister, he apologized for the situation but followed up by commenting on Ronda‘s fighting skills, saying that she got “knocked out so bad” and “pummeled” during her loss to Holly Holm in 2015.

Check out Justin‘s recent tweet to Ronda below…
