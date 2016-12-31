Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Got Lost in Tokyo on New Year's Eve 2017!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Tokyo, Japan, but they got lost and ended up counting down to midnight on the sidewalk with strangers!

The 32-year-old singer shared a cute video on her Instagram Stories page that showed her and Orlando, 39, wishing everyone a Happy New Year straight from the streets of Tokyo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“Lost in Tokyo… counted down with strangers on a sidewalk… all is as it should be. To a better New Year,” Katy captioned the clip. Watch it below!