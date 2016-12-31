Lamar Odom Shares First Instagram Photo Since Entering Rehab

Lamar Odom is back on Instagram after an almost seven-month hiatus.

The 37-year-old former NBA star took to the social media app to share a picture alongside his daughter Destiny and son Lamar Jr, his first post since entering since rehab earlier this month.

“No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil,” he captioned the sweet family photo.

Lamar has been in a 30-day rehab program since early December while he addresses issues that led to his near-fatal overdose.

We’re glad to see Lamar looking happy and healthy with his children!