Mariah Carey & Rumored Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Head to Times Square for New Year's Eve!

Mariah Carey is set to perform in the heart of Times Square tonight for New Year’s Eve and she has rumored boyfriend Bryan Tanaka by her side!

The 46-year-old entertainer was seen leaving her hotel and heading to prepare for the performance on Saturday afternoon (December 31) in New York City.

Mariah just arrived in the Big Apple following her holiday vacation in Aspen, where she stayed in an amazing estate courtesy of Airbnb.

“#RockinEve Rehearsals 🎉🎤❤️Let’s do this, @officialNYRE! #2017WithMariah,” Mariah captioned the below Instagram photo in which Bryan and another dancer held her on stage.

