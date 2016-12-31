'Mean Girls the Musical' Gets Official 2017 Premiere Date

Mean Girls the Musical has an official premiere date!

The musical adaptation of the hit film will debut on the very fitting October 3, 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which is being adapted by Tina Fey and her composer husband Jeff Richmond, is set to open at the National Theatre in Washington D.C.

The couple is also collaborating with Legally Blonde lyricist Nell Benjamin as well as the movie’s producer Lorne Michaels.

No casting has been announced just yet but the musical is set to have a development workshop this spring.