New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 6:15 pm

New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop 2017 - Live Stream Video!

There are just hours left until the ball drops in New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve to mark the end of 2016 and the start of 2017!

We have the live stream video of all the action in the Big Apple right here and you might recognize a familiar face as the host of the stream.

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett (yep, Aaron Samuels himself!) is hosting the stream live from New York right now.

“TUNE IN at 3PT/6ET for my LIVE WEBCAST from Times Square! We’re giving you 6 full hours of exclusive live coverage,” he tweeted.

Get all of your New Year’s Eve info right here:
Photos: Getty
