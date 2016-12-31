Nicki Minaj Has Discovered Billy Eichner & Her Reaction is Amazing

Nicki Minaj has discovered the hilariousness of Billy Eichner and his show Billy on the Street and we hope that this is the beginning of a friendship between the two stars!

If you’re not familiar with Billy, he has a TruTV show in which he asks random pop culture questions on the streets of New York City. There are so many must watch moments on the series.

Nicki caught wind of a clip featuring Billy asking a woman about the movie La La Land and she’s not having any of it. The rapper wrote an amazing reaction post on Instagram and Billy is ecstatic.

“Well @NICKIMINAJ calling me her new hero is a perfect way to end the year. I’m DYING!!!” he tweeted.

Well @NICKIMINAJ calling me her new hero is a perfect way to end the year. I'm DYING!!! pic.twitter.com/KSbA4uPn5M — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 31, 2016

Click inside to see Nicki Minaj’s post and to watch the video…