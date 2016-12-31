Nicki Minaj Has Discovered Billy Eichner & Her Reaction is Amazing

Top Stories
Nicki Minaj has discovered the hilariousness of Billy Eichner and his show Billy on the Street and we hope that this is the beginning of a friendship between the two stars!

If you’re not familiar with Billy, he has a TruTV show in which he asks random pop culture questions on the streets of New York City. There are so many must watch moments on the series.

Nicki caught wind of a clip featuring Billy asking a woman about the movie La La Land and she’s not having any of it. The rapper wrote an amazing reaction post on Instagram and Billy is ecstatic.

“Well @NICKIMINAJ calling me her new hero is a perfect way to end the year. I’m DYING!!!” he tweeted.

Click inside to see Nicki Minaj’s post and to watch the video…

😭😭😭 #Petty This dude is my new hero. Like pls somebody find this ngga. 😩he woulda got punched right in his neck as soon as he woulda shoved the mic in my face that aggressively @ the end (pauz) talkn bout SWEETIE😂 ngga said OSCAR BUZZ?!?!! 😭the way he delivers his final line is icoNIC! SWEETHEART, OK it has oscar buzz & I saw Emma stone do a Q&A! 😩😂😭And I'm almost positive she meant to say u got the WRONG btch to put u in the RIGHT place. That's the only way this line is lit😂PSA: this is a dangerous game to play in the streets of NY. New Yorkers ain't rlly wired right, we throwed off. I'm so happy he made it home alive cuz i really wanna meet his petty ass😂 #OKthankUveryMUCH 😭#SweetieDontBabeMEitsLALAland remind me to call someone SWEETIE while telling them not to call me babe

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Photos: Getty
