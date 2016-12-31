Pharrell Williams Seemingly Responds to Kim Burrell's Homophobic Rant, Condemns 'Hate Speech of Any Kind'

Pharrell Williams has seemingly written a response to his “I See a Victory” collaborator Kim Burrell‘s homophobic rant, which has gone viral online.

The 44-year-old gospel singer gave a sermon at a church in which she called gay people “perverted” and seemingly suggested that they will die in 2017.

Pharrell is scheduled to perform his song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack with Kim on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday, but it has not yet been decided if the performance will still happen following this incident.

Click inside to read what Pharrell Williams said in a statement…

“I condemn hate speech of any kind,” Pharrell wrote on Twitter. “There is no room in the world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”