Top Stories
Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Kylie Jenner Debuts a New Tattoo She Got for Tyga

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 5:57 pm

Pharrell Williams Seemingly Responds to Kim Burrell's Homophobic Rant, Condemns 'Hate Speech of Any Kind'

Pharrell Williams Seemingly Responds to Kim Burrell's Homophobic Rant, Condemns 'Hate Speech of Any Kind'

Pharrell Williams has seemingly written a response to his “I See a Victory” collaborator Kim Burrell‘s homophobic rant, which has gone viral online.

The 44-year-old gospel singer gave a sermon at a church in which she called gay people “perverted” and seemingly suggested that they will die in 2017.

Pharrell is scheduled to perform his song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack with Kim on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this Thursday, but it has not yet been decided if the performance will still happen following this incident.

Click inside to read what Pharrell Williams said in a statement…

“I condemn hate speech of any kind,” Pharrell wrote on Twitter. “There is no room in the world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”
Just Jared on Facebook
pharrell williams responds to kim burrell homophobic rant 01
pharrell williams responds to kim burrell homophobic rant 02
pharrell williams responds to kim burrell homophobic rant 03
pharrell williams responds to kim burrell homophobic rant 04
pharrell williams responds to kim burrell homophobic rant 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Burrell, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here