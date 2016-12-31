Pitbull will be hosting his New Year’s Revolution special once again for 2017 on Fox!

The rapper will be joined by hosts Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg, along with a bunch of performers for a night full of fun.

The event will air from 11pm ET until 12:30am ET on Fox. It will be taped live at Bayfront Park in Miami, Fla.

Pitbull recently opened up about how he wants to get the countdown to midnight right this year after mishaps in the past with the ball that rises instead of falling. “We haven’t got the countdown right in two years,” he told Billboard’s Latin Connection Podcast. “We haven’t even got the ball to go up yet.”

Click inside for the full list of performers…

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution 2017 – Full Performers Lineup!

Queen Latifah (host)

Snoop Dogg (host)

Pitbull

Biz Markie

Coolio

Naughty By Nature

Rob Base

Salt-N-Pepa

Tone Loc

Young MC